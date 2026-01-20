Who is Simran Bala, the First Woman to Command an All-male CRPF Contingent at Republic Day Parade ? | Image: X/@crpfacademyggm1

New Delhi: India is all set to celebrate its 77th Republic Day. 26-year-old Assistant Commandant Simran Bala is also ready for a defining moment at the grand parade on Kartavya Path, as she will become the first woman officer to lead an all-male contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2026, in New Delhi.

Her leadership of more than 140 male personnel marks a powerful milestone for India’s largest paramilitary force and reflects the growing role of women in the country’s security services.

A historic first for CRPF and women in uniform

Simran Bala’s role at the Republic Day Parade is unprecedented. The CRPF, known for its operational intensity and scale, has traditionally been led by male officers during ceremonial marches. Her appointment as the contingent commander symbolises institutional change and sends a strong message on gender equality within the armed forces.

She hails from Nowshera in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, and her journey to this historic moment is rooted in her experiences growing up in a border area. She has spoken about witnessing cross-border firing during her childhood, an experience that motivated her to serve the nation through the Central Armed Police Forces.

UPSC success

In June 2023, she became the only woman from Jammu and Kashmir to crack the UPSC Central Armed Police Forces Examination this year, securing an All India Rank of 82 among 151 qualified candidates.

Simran Bala completed her schooling up to Class 10 in Nowshera before moving to Jammu for her higher secondary education. She later graduated from Gandhinagar. She began preparing for the UPSC CAPF examination during her final semester of graduation and cleared it in her first attempt.

Reflecting on her success, she credited hard work, perseverance, consistency, and the support of her parents, teachers, and well-wishers. She also highlighted the role of digital access, saying that in the age of the internet, aspirants can succeed regardless of whether they come from a border region or a metropolitan city.

Republic Day 2026 celebrations at Kartavya Path

