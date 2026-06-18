Who Is 'Son of Ballia' That Om Prakash Rajbhar Claims Will Lead The Samajwadi Party Split

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has intensified speculation over a possible split in the Samajwadi Party (SP), dropping a fresh political hint that the rebel camp would be led by a "son of Ballia" - a remark widely interpreted as referring to SP MP Sanatan Pandey.

Rajbhar, in a post on X on Wednesday, claimed that the "split is definitely going to happen" and said the dissident faction of SP MPs would be headed by a leader from Ballia, often referred to as Uttar Pradesh's "rebel land."

"The rebel faction of SP's dissident MPs will be led by a 'red' from Uttar Pradesh's 'Rebel Land.' The plan was already in place, but yesterday's incident has poured ghee into the fire," Rajbhar wrote.

Why is Sanatan Pandey's Name Being Linked?

Rajbhar's remarks came a day after SP organised a Brahmin conference at its Lucknow headquarters, a meeting presided over by Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey.

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Rajbhar alleged that Brahmins were "insulted" during the event and claimed the incident deeply hurt the "son of Ballia" - an apparent reference to Pandey. Political circles have since interpreted the remark as a signal that Rajbhar believes Pandey could emerge as the face of a rebellion within the Samajwadi Party.

However, Sanatan Pandey has not made any public statement indicating he is planning to quit the SP or lead a breakaway faction. There is also no official confirmation from the Samajwadi Party of any internal split.

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BJP Adds Fuel to Speculation

The speculation gained momentum after Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed that 25-26 Samajwadi Party MPs are ready to break away, while asserting that the BJP was not engineering any split.

"Twenty-five to twenty-six MPs of the Samajwadi Party are ready to break away, but we are not breaking them away. They will themselves split from the party," Maurya told reporters.

Rajbhar's Message To Akhilesh

Rajbhar also targeted the Samajwadi Party chief, advising him to focus on retaining his party leaders rather than engaging in social media politics.

"The way the entire Saifai family jumped into abusing me and issuing clarifications over one of my reactions--it's far better for Akhilesh Babu to drop this Twitter, such-and-such, and PC-style leadership, and instead launch a 'Save Our MPs' campaign," Rajbhar said.

"And go to the homes of the upset and disappointed MPs to apologise to them," he added.

SP Dismisses the Claims

The Samajwadi Party has rejected the allegations of an impending split, describing them as politically motivated attempts by the ruling alliance to create confusion ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.