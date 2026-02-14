Who Is Upasana Yadav? The Cop Who Gave It Back To Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Kaithal: A heated exchange of words erupted between Haryana Minister Anil Vij, and District Superintendent of Police (SP), Upasana at a grievance redressal meeting, after she refused to carry out his orders to suspend a police officer in a land sale fraud case on Friday, citing that his instructions were not aligned with the scope of power assigned to her.

A video of the altercation has surfaced on social media, drawing attention on SP Upasana, who firmly reiterated, “It's not in my power," as the minister angrily asked her to ensure suspension of the concerned person in question.

Who is Upasana Yadav?

According to reports, Upasana Yadav is a 2017-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. She currently serves as the Superintendent of Police of Kaithal district. She had previously held the same post before being transferred to the Regional Training Centre in Bhondsi, and was later reassigned to Kaithal. She had reportedly taken over as the 50th SP of Kaithal.

Yadav hails from Nangal Mundi village in Haryana, and she reportedly completed a degree in pharmacy before clearing the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination to join the IPS. She has publicly said that maintaining law and order, strengthening women’s safety, curbing drug abuse, and enforcing a zero-tolerance approach toward corruption are among her priorities.

The controversy has brought her into the spotlight, with the video of the exchange continuing to draw reactions online. No official statement has been issued by the state government regarding the incident so far.

At the meeting, which was attended by people who brought up an issue before the cabinet minister, Anil Vij, a sub-inspector, named Sandeep was accused of fraud in a land sale case. After hearing the matter, Vij said, “I am ordering that till action is taken in the matter, he must be suspended, as he can wield his influence in the case.”

