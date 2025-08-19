Who's Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, INDI Bloc’s VP Candidate? Here's A List Of The Landmark Judgements He Passed

B. Sudershan Reddy, the INDI bloc’s vice-presidential candidate, is a former Supreme Court judge and is renowned for his commitment to maintaining an independent judiciary free from political influence. His judicial career, marked by landmark judgments, reflects a strong emphasis on constitutional principles and accountability.

Key Judgments:

Salwa Judum Case (2011):

Justices Reddy and SS Nijjar declared the state-sponsored Salwa Judum militia, formed to counter Maoist insurgency, unconstitutional. They ruled that arming civilians was “unethical and dangerous,” violating Article 14 (right to equality) and Article 21 (right to life). The militia, largely tribal youth with minimal training, was accused of human rights abuses.

Kamma Bapuji Case:

Reddy established guidelines to prevent the arbitrary use of “rowdy sheets” by police, emphasizing due process and protecting individuals from unjust surveillance or categorization.

Justice Soumitra Sen Case (2009):

Justice Reddy was appointed to head a three-member panel alongside Justice Mukul Mudgal and jurist Fali S. Nariman, constituted by Chairman Hamid Ansari to investigate charges of financial impropriety against Justice Soumitra Sen of the Calcutta High Court. The committee concluded that the charges of misappropriation by Justice Sen were duly proved.

Black Money Case (2011):

Acting on a PIL by Ram Jethmalani, Reddy’s bench criticized the Government of India’s lenient approach to black money stashed in foreign banks (e.g., Lichtenstein, Germany). The Court ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team, led by a retired Supreme Court judge, to investigate illicit wealth while balancing privacy and transparency.

Nandini Sundar Case (2011):

Reddy ruled against deploying Special Police Officers for policing in Maoist-affected areas, denouncing state-backed militias like Salwa Judum and Koya Commandos. He ordered a CBI probe into alleged violence against civilians in Dantewada and an attack on activist Swami Agnivesh.

Non-Iodised Salt Ban (2011):

Reddy’s bench upheld a ban on non-iodised salt sales and directed the government to develop a comprehensive nutrition policy.

Army College of Medical Sciences (2011):

Reddy was part of a bench that opened MBBS admissions at the Army College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, to non-armed forces candidates, promoting inclusivity.

Judicial Transparency and RTI (2010):

Reddy referred the issue of disclosing judges’ asset declarations under the RTI Act to a larger bench, raising critical questions about judicial independence, privacy, and the public’s right to information.

Reliance Gas Dispute:

In the dispute between Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, Reddy delivered a dissenting minority opinion. He urged the government to formulate a robust policy and legislation to regulate natural gas allocation and ensure India’s energy security under production-sharing contracts.