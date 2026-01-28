Who Was Pinky Mali, The Flight Attendant Who Died When Ajit Pawar's Chartered Plane Crashed?

Baramati: A 29-year-old flight attendant named Pinky Mali died along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three others who were onboard the chartered plane that crashed on Tuesday morning in Baramati, Maharashtra.

Pinky Mali was a resident of Bhaisa village in Kerakat Tehsil of Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. She lived with her family in Worli, Mumbai. Her father, Shiv Kumar Mali, is a member of the Shiv Sena party.

A day before the fatal crash, she got into a phone conversation with her father. Mali told her father that she would call him after reaching her hotel in Nanded. “Yesterday, she called me and said, ‘Papa I would go to Baramati with Ajit Pawar. From there I will go to Nanded and will speak to you after checking into a hotel'," her father said.