Who Was Rohit Basfore? 'Family Man 3' Actor Found Dead Near Waterfall in Assam

Rohit Basfore, a young actor set to appear in Manoj Bajpayee’s most popular web series Family Man 3, was tragically found dead near a waterfall in Assam’s Garbhanga forest on Sunday evening, April 27. Police confirmed that the actor’s body bore multiple injuries, raising serious questions about the cause of death.

According to a report, Rohit had returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. On the day of the incident, he reportedly left his home around 12:30 PM for a casual day trip with friends. However, his family lost contact with him later that evening. A friend later alerted them about a possible incident, prompting the family to contact the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), which helped retrieve Rohit's body and transported it to a local hospital.

Family members have alleged foul play, claiming that Rohit was murdered by four individuals Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, Dharam Basfore, and a local gym owner named Amardeep who they say had planned the attack. They also revealed that Rohit had been involved in a recent parking dispute with some of the accused, during which he was threatened with death.

Who was Rohit Basfore?

Rohit Basfore was an Indian actor and theatre artist, born and raised in Kolkata, West Bengal. He hailed from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, and began his acting career in 2015. Trained under renowned theatre directors such as Praveen Kumar Gunjan, Usha Ganguly, Vinay Sharma, Suman Saha, Kukil Goswami, and Sanmitra Bhaumick, Basfore honed his craft in stage acting. Additionally, he received training from Saurabh Sachdeva, known for his role in the series Sacred Games. ​

Beyond theatre, Basfore ventured into on-screen acting, featuring in several films and web series. His notable works include the Hindi film Sherdil (2022), directed by Srijit Mukherji, and the Bengali films Byomkesh O Durgo Rahasya and Chhotolok, both released in 2023. He also appeared in Hindi web series such as JL50 (2020), Kark Rogue (2020), and Mafia (2020). In addition to his acting roles, Basfore worked as a voice artist in the industry. ​