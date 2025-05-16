Who Was Rolo the Braveheart? Know CRPF’s Canine Hero Who Died In Line of Duty After Being Stung By Bees 200 Times

Updated May 16th 2025, 07:58 IST
In a heart-wrenching turn during one of the largest anti-Naxal operations in the treacherous Korgotalu hills of Chhattisgarh, Rolo, a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd and elite member of the Central Reserve Police Force’s (CRPF) canine unit, lost her life while serving on the frontlines.
On April 27, Rolo was deployed with her team to sniff out hidden explosives and IEDs when the unit was suddenly swarmed by a colony of bees. As per local reports, Rolo’s handlers desperately tried to shield her using a sheet but the bees broke through, stinging her nearly 200 times. Panicked and in pain, the young sniffer dog broke free, unknowingly exposing herself to more danger.
Rolo was evacuated immediately for medical attention, but she succumbed to the venomous stings before reaching help at the veterinary facility.
Rolo’s sacrifice touched hearts across the Nation and within the ranks of the CRPF. Recognising her bravery and service, the CRPF Director General paid tribute by posthumously awarding her the DG’s Commendation Disc, a rare honour for a canine. In a solemn ceremony, CRPF personnel paid tribute to Rolo with a reversed arms salute, a gesture traditionally reserved for fallen soldiers.
Rolo was a lifesaver, a shield between danger and her team, a loyal soldier trained to detect threats no human eye could spot. Her bravery and loyalty, and unwavering service to the Nation have etched her name into the legacy of India’s K9 heroes.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 16th 2025, 07:58 IST