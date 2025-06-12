Who Were Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar, the Pilots of the Air India Flight That Crashed After Takeoff?

Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, tragically crashed just moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, claiming the lives of 242 people aboard. The flight, which was en route to London Gatwick, was under the command of two experienced pilots Captain Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar.

Who is Sumeet Sabharwal and Clive Kundar?

Captain Sabharwal, with an impressive 8,200 hours of flying experience, was the senior pilot at the helm of AI171. His vast experience, which included extensive training as a Line Training Captain (LTC), placed him in a key role in ensuring the safety and well-being of the passengers and crew. His leadership in the cockpit was critical to the flight's operations, and his loss is being deeply mourned by the aviation community.

First Officer Clive Kundar: A Co-Pilot with 1,100 Flight Hours

First Officer Clive Kundar, the co-pilot on this ill-fated flight, had accumulated 1,100 hours of flying experience. Though relatively newer to the aviation world compared to Captain Sabharwal, his responsibility for assisting in the flight's operation was crucial. He worked alongside Captain Sabharwal in an effort to ensure the smooth operation of the flight.

A Technical Issue Before the Crash

It has been reported that the same aircraft had a technical fault during a London-Delhi flight just the evening before the tragic accident, which resulted in a delay of over 90 minutes. The cause of the fault is still under investigation and will be a key factor in the ongoing inquiry into the crash.

The aircraft, registered as VT-ANB, took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 PM IST. Shortly after takeoff, the pilot issued a Mayday call to air traffic control, reporting a loss of thrust and the inability to gain altitude. Moments later, communication was lost, and the aircraft crashed into a residential area near the Meghani Nagar locality.

Air India’s Response

In a statement, Air India confirmed the crash and expressed their deepest condolences to the victims and their families. "The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 1 Canadian national, and 7 Portuguese nationals," the airline said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "We are assisting with emergency operations, and the injured are being taken to nearby hospitals. We have set up a dedicated hotline for passenger information."

Ongoing Investigation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a formal investigation into the crash, and a team from Boeing will also assist with the inquiry. The crash site remains a focal point for emergency services, and authorities are continuing to assess the scale of the disaster.