Why Are Mumbai's BEST Employees Protesting? Here's What It Means for Buses, Power Supply and Lakhs of Commuters

Maharashtra: Mumbai could witness major disruption from Friday after employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking announced an indefinite strike over a series of long-pending demands. The BEST Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, a joint action committee made up of 12 unions that represent BEST employees, declared the strike during a gathering in Dadar on Thursday evening, claiming that their demands had not been met despite the authorities' deadline.

With the strike due to begin at midnight on Thursday, bus services across the city and electrical supplies in portions of south Mumbai are expected to be disrupted, posing challenges for lakhs of people who rely on BEST every day.

Why this strike matters

BEST is Mumbai's second-largest public transportation service, following the suburban train network, and plays an important role in the city's everyday life. Every day, around 25 lakh passengers travel on BEST buses, while the company provides electricity to over 10 lakh customers throughout the island city.

The company now has a fleet of approximately 2,700 busses. However, BEST owns only 243 of these buses, with the remainder leased from private operators through the wet-lease system. If the strike goes forward as planned, both public transportation and power supplies in south Mumbai may suffer substantial disruptions.

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Before the protest, the BEST administration invoked the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) and instructed staff not to take leave. The administration has stated that it will take all necessary precautions to ensure that key services continue to operate and that Mumbai residents experience as little inconvenience as possible.

What are the employees demanding?

The joint action committee claims that the strike is the result of various unsolved concerns that have been waiting for years. A key demand is the consolidation of BEST's budget with that of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which staff feel would improve the financially strained organization.

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The committee has also requested that retirees' statutory and legal dues be paid immediately and in full. It wants the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for the 2016-2026 period implemented through new salary settlements and has urged that vacancies across departments be filled through recruiting while eligible and senior staff receive long-awaited promotions.

Another key demand is the termination of contractual arrangements in the transportation and electrical departments. The unions have advocated for the elimination of the wet-lease bus system and the integration of wet-lease employees into BEST. They have also demanded that the company own and operate 5,000 to 6,000 buses under its own ownership rather than relying primarily on privately chartered vehicles.

The committee has also rejected privatization and public-private partnership (PPP) models in the project, and it has urged the government to prevent BEST's assets from being sold or leased for an extended term.

A disruption that could affect many

With approximately 25 lakh bus passengers per day and electrical services reaching over 10 lakh consumers, the indefinite strike has the potential to significantly disrupt daily life in Mumbai.