Why Are RJD Workers Guarding Rabri and Lalu Yadav's Home With Sticks?

Patna, Bihar: A new political storm has emerged in Bihar after former chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi refused to accept the state government's revised security cover following a downgrading from Z-plus to Y category.

Earlier this week, the Bihar government reviewed the security arrangements of many VIPs and lowered the security cover for Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, and other family members, including opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Personnel from the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP) were placed at the family's Patna home on 10, Circular Road under the amended arrangement. However, according to accounts, security agents dispatched to the property were turned away after the family refused to accept the lowered coverage.

The upgraded security setup reportedly includes two to eight BSAP home guards, two Patna District Force bodyguards, a pilot, and a bulletproof car. Tejashwi Yadav also declined to accept the Y-category security cover assigned to him.

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RJD workers step in as informal guards

Following the rejection of the revised security plan, RJD workers gathered outside the family's home, claiming responsibility for defending their leaders. Several party members were spotted sitting outside the residence, holding sticks. RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav was also present at the residence and stated that the party's senior officials had "returned" the security protection granted by the BJP-JD(U)-led NDA government.

Yadav claimed that the government had repeatedly insulted the party's top leadership, and that RJD workers will secure their own protection. RJD spokeswoman Shakti Yadav also stated that other party officials may return their security cover in the coming days.

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Family alleges move intended to harm leaders

The decision provoked reactions from the Yadav family and the RJD. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's daughter, Rohini Acharya, said that the security downgrading was carried out with the “malicious intent of causing them and their family harm.”

"Given that there is no point in retaining a mere facade of security after such a reduction, Rabri Devi ji has decided to send the security personnel back from her official residence," she wrote on X.

In another post, Acharya appealed to RJD supporters to gather outside the 10, Circular Road residence to send a "direct, clear, and stern message" that they are the "true protectors and shield" of the Yadav family.

"The entire nation and all of Bihar are witnessing how Bihar's first female chief minister and her family are being harassed; the people of Bihar will give a befitting reply to every action taken out of vindictiveness," Acharya said.

The RJD also attacked the state government over the decision.

"The arrogance of the autocrat ensures the misery of the common people and the decline of democratic values!The Indian Constitution has accorded equal importance to the opposition as to the ruling party! And it is this very thing that rankles dictators!," the party wrote on its official X account.

Shakti Yadav further alleged, "The government wants our leaders to be killed. But we will try to ensure their security on our own. Our leaders are being insulted again and again, be it in the name of security or accommodation."

The Y-category security cover of Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Yadav's elder son, has also been withdrawn.

NDA leaders defend decision, cite threat assessment

Leaders from the ruling alliance rejected the allegations and defended the government's move.

State BJP president and former minister Sanjay Saraogi said, “There is a security committee formed across the state which makes the decisions. And Rabri Devi and Lalu ji are both receiving the security entitled to them as former chief ministers. What's the problem?”

JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad also backed the decision and said security categories are determined according to threat perception. "Rabri ji is no exception. She should respect the state government's decision," he said.

‘Let his government evict me by force’: Rabri Devi on vacating the premises

The issue of security occurs in the middle of another discussion surrounding the family's official residence at 10, Circular Road. The Bihar government's Building Construction Department, in an order dated May 27, assigned the residence to Dairy and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram and ordered Rabri Devi to evacuate the property.

The home is close to Lok Bhavan and the chief minister's residence in Patna. Rabri Devi, who was on vacation when the allotment order was issued, has refused to vacate the villa.