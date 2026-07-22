'Why Are You So Selective?': Nadda Questions Opposition, Lists Parties Under Which Exam Papers Were Leaked

New Delhi: Union Minster JP Nadda on Wednesday held a press conference addressing the students' process against exam paper leaks, stressing that the issue should not be politicised. Calling paper leak a “serious” problem, Nadda stated that the matter requires “in-depth discussion” and it is not appropriate to seek “political advantage” from it.

The press conference comes amidst intensifying protest by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over NEET paper leak.

‘Govt Will Investigate’: Nadda

During the press briefing, JP Nadda acknowledged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegation in the Parliament that 152 examination papers has been leaked across India over the past decade. Nadda stated that Gandhi's allegations will be examined and the government will respond after investigation.

Nadda Lists Parties Under Which Papers Were Leaked

JP Nadda also listed the names of Opposition parties under which exam papers have been leaked in the past:

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Congress and National Conference

Service Selection Board examination (Jammu and Kashmir)

Congress

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education examination

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Jantar Mantar Protest

The youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has been camping at the Jantar Mantar from June 6, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities.

The movement drew heightened attention when it got support from famous environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who went on an indefinite hunger strike at the protest site. After 20+ days of fasting, he was forcibly moved to a hospital by police. He has written a letter to Union Minister JP Nadda, offering to end the strike if the government assures that none of the young protesters will face any punitive or retaliatory legal action for participating in this movement.

He said, "Their only "offence" has been to raise their voice for a fair and accountable education system."

Meanwhile, CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has stressed that the “protest will not end until Dharmendra Pradhan is sacked by PM Modi”.