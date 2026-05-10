Why Chennai’s Nehru Stadium Was the Perfect Venue for Vijay’s Swearing-In as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister

Chennai witnessed a landmark moment on May 10, 2026, as Joseph Vijay took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

For many, the moment felt almost unreal. The actor-turned-politician, born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, reached the state’s top post after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), emerged as the single-largest party in the 2026 Assembly elections with 108 seats before securing the support needed for a majority. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar invited the party to form the government a day earlier.

But for Vijay’s fans, the venue itself carried deep emotional meaning.

A Stadium That Became Part of Vijay’s Story

Nehru Stadium has long been tied to some of the biggest moments in Vijay’s career. Over the years, the venue hosted several of his major audio launches, turning into a gathering point for thousands of devoted fans.

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One of the most memorable events came during the Varisu audio launch in December 2022. Fans packed the stadium, chanting Vijay’s name as confetti filled the air and security personnel struggled to control the crowd.

At the event, Vijay delivered one of his trademark speeches filled with warmth and emotion. Sharing a “kutty story” about a father and his children, he spoke about the power of love. “Love is the biggest weapon in the world,” he told the cheering audience.

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He also called the affection of his fans his greatest strength and even described it as his “addiction.” Addressing criticism, Vijay remarked that opposition often means a person is moving in the right direction.

At the time, few could have imagined how strongly those words would resonate years later, when Vijay would rise from cinema superstar to Chief Minister.

The Venue That Witnessed Fan Frenzy

The Varisu event also marked Vijay’s return to X after a brief break from social media, delighting millions of followers.

Similar scenes had unfolded years earlier during the Mersal audio launch in 2017. Reports described roads leading to Nehru Stadium overflowing with fans. The venue was packed to capacity while thousands remained outside, creating an atmosphere many compared to a festival.

Though not all of Vijay’s film events took place there, his speeches often became major talking points across Tamil Nadu.

The Bigil audio launch at a Chennai engineering college generated huge attention because of Vijay’s politically charged speech. Delivered with indirect criticism of the then-ruling AIADMK government, the address sparked widespread discussion and reportedly placed the institution under pressure from authorities.

Likewise, the Sarkar audio launch in October 2018 became one of the defining moments of Vijay’s public image. Speaking about corruption, governance, and leadership, he delivered remarks that many viewed as early signs of his political ambitions.

From Superstar to Chief Minister

Even among all these venues, Nehru Stadium remained special for Vijay and his supporters. It was where he regularly connected directly with fans through his motivational speeches.

Beginning with his iconic greeting, “En nenjil kudiyirukkum Nanba, Nanbigal,” Vijay addressed fans as people who lived in his heart. Calling himself “Ungal Vijay,” he made every speech feel deeply personal.

Years later, the same stage witnessed a dramatic transformation.

The actor who once portrayed larger-than-life heroes fighting injustice on screen stood there as Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. For fans, the symbolism was impossible to ignore. The venue that amplified Vijay’s voice as a superstar had now become the place where he formally stepped into political leadership.