Why Cockroach Janta Party Has No Women Spokesperson? Abhijeet Dipke Breaks Silence

New Delhi: Soon after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) introduced its three spokespersons on Wednesday ahead of its scheduled protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar, questions regarding the party's lack of female representation began to surface on social media.

The names announced included journalist Saurav Das, filmmaker Vijeta Dahiya, and former management consultant Ashutosh Ranka. While supporters welcomed the decision, numerous online users pointed out that no woman had been assigned the job of spokeswoman.

Abhijeet Dipke Responds to Criticism

Responding to the criticism, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke explained that women members of the movement had been offered spokesperson roles but chose not to take them up because of the online abuse and threats being directed at the group.

“Why is there no woman spokesperson in the CJP? We did offered the role to our female team members, but many told us they would prefer to be actively involved without being at the forefront due to the constant online attacks and threats we are receiving. We respect their decision,” Dipke said in a post on X.

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Dipke also said the movement remains open to women who wish to take up leadership roles.

“That said, we would like to invite young women who want to be part of this movement and are willing to step forward as spokespersons to join us,” Dipke added.

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Protest Over Exam Irregularities Gains Support

The CJP has called for a protest on June 6 in Delhi's Jantar Mantar over suspected irregularities and paper leaks in the CBSE, NEET, and CUET exams. The group conducted its first press conference on Wednesday, a day after climate campaigner Sonam Wangchuk expressed support for the cause.

Wangchuk stated that he would join the protest if no action was taken by June 5 and supported the CJP's demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“I will be joining the CJP members in Delhi on 6th June if nothing changes by 5th June. Any self respecting minister should resign if things go so wrong... Not to mention the effect on millions of young lives and in fact the future of India,” Wangchuk wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, CJP formally presented its spokesperson team ahead of its first conference. Saurav Das was chosen the movement's official spokesperson. The organization introduced him by stating, “He has spent several years investigating, analyzing, and reporting on critical legal, judicial, and social issues.”

Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka join him as spokespersons. Dahiya is a writer, filmmaker, and content creator who has provided research and content for a number of YouTube creators, including Dhruv Rathee.