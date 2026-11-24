New Delhi: Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have reconciled, ending their six-year political split. In front of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP leader Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, the two parties, who have referred to themselves as "natural allies"—formally confirmed their alliance on Tuesday.

In an effort to overthrow Punjab's incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, both parties have reestablished their relationship. But their reunion raises memories of the acrimonious dispute that caused the Akali Dal to leave the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 due to the Center's three agriculture legislation.

The BJP and SAD had shared one of the longest-running political partnerships in the country, remaining together from 1997-98 until their split in 2020.

What Made BJP And Akali Dal A Strong Political Alliance?

The foundation of the BJP and Akali Dal's alliance was their respective Punjabi voter bases. The BJP was well-represented among urban and semi-urban Hindu voters, especially the commercial community, while the SAD had significant support among rural Jat Sikhs and the farming community.

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The two parties were able to enhance one other's political advantages because to this arrangement. In areas where the regional party ran, Hindu voters who had previously favored the BJP frequently supported Akali Dal candidates. But it wasn't always that simple to get rural Sikh voters to support BJP candidates.

With the BJP contributing its urban support base and the SAD representing its rural and agrarian base, the alliance also expanded both parties' political influence in the state.

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For decades, the Akali Dal remained the oldest constituent of the BJP-led NDA, making their eventual separation a significant political development.

Why Did Akali Dal Walk Out Of NDA In 2020?

The passage of three agricultural reform laws by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2020 was the direct cause of the split. Before presenting the measures in Parliament in September of that year, the Center had first introduced ordinances in June.

The Akali Dal faced pressure as Punjabi farmers fiercely opposed the new laws, despite the party's initial support for the proposals in the Union Cabinet.

The farming community was concerned that the changes would jeopardize farmers' interests by weakening the current Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and shifting agricultural commerce toward private buyers.

The SAD shifted its stance as the protests gained traction. The only member of the party in the Union Cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, announced her resignation as Union Minister for Food Processing Industries in September 2020, according to a statement made by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal in the Lok Sabha. After that, she resigned.

Sukhbir Badal also declared the party's united intention to leave the NDA during an emergency core committee meeting in Chandigarh.

What Did Sukhbir Badal Say Before Ending The Alliance?

Badal vehemently criticized the Center's management of the farm laws and its reaction to farmers' complaints while outlining the party's decision.

He called the legislation "lethal and disastrous" for farmers and claimed that the government's failure to give farmers' guarantyd crop purchases at MSP legal protection was the reason the Akali Dal had chosen to leave the NDA.

Badal said the Akali Dal left the NDA "because of the Centre's stubborn refusal to give statutory legislative guarantees to protect assured marketing of farmers crops on MSP and its continued insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues like excluding Punjabi language as official language in Jammu and Kashmir."

The three farm laws were eventually repealed by the Centre in November 2021, following a prolonged farmers' agitation.