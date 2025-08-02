Why Did Pakistani Politician Say ‘Our People Are Sitting In Indian Parliament?’ Asks Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has ignited a political storm after highlighting a controversial statement allegedly made by a Pakistani politician claiming that "our people are sitting in India's Parliament."

Kiren Rijiju took to X to question the remark, posting, "Why did a Pakistani politician say, 'Our people are sitting in India's Parliament'?"

The statement comes at a time when the monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling BJP-led government and the opposition, particularly during debates on sensitive issues like 'Operation Sindoor' and national security.

While the identity of the Pakistani leader remains unconfirmed, the vague reference to "our people" in India’s Parliament has triggered speculation.

What Caused the Uproar in the Lok Sabha During the Operation Sindoor Debate?

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated debate on Operation Sindoor, India's military response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, with opposition parties demanding answers on the government's handling of the situation. The government agreed to a 16-hour-long discussion on the operation after opposition protests disrupted the first day of the Monsoon Session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh presented a detailed account of the operation, hailing the 22-minute military strike that reportedly targeted over 100 terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. "India acted with decisive strength and moral clarity under Prime Minister Modi's leadership," Singh declared.

And yet, the Opposition was not content with applause. Questions were raised about the security lapses that failed to prevent the Pahalgam attack, lack of clarity regarding the military's operational mandate and scope, the abrupt ceasefire, and the unverified claims about significant military equipment losses.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi questioned the government’s failure to prevent the Pahalgam attack. "Who takes the responsibility of the Pahalgam attack? If someone needs to take responsibility, it is the Union home minister," Gaurav Gogoi said.

Another Congress MP Praniti Shinde called Operation Sindoor a "tamasha" (spectacle). She said that "Operation Sindoor was nothing but a 'tamasha' of the government in the media. No one is telling us what was achieved. How many terrorists were caught? How many fighter jets did we lose? Who is responsible?"

She further criticized the government for allegedly alerting the enemy before the strike, endangering soldiers. "This government sends soldiers to war but warns the enemy before attacking. Is this not putting our troops at risk?", Praniti Shinde said.

The opposition also raised concerns over US President Donald Trump’s claim of brokering a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar clarified, "There was no phone call between PM Modi and President Trump between April 22 and June 17."

PM Modi’s Sharp Rebuttal Against the Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition, particularly Congress, during a lengthy speech in the Lok Sabha.

Criticizing Congress, he remarked that it was unfortunate the party is still relying on Pakistan to maintain its political relevance. "Congress is a spent force, and it has stooped to a new low of shamelessness. Like Pakistan, the party wants proof of India's retaliation for the Pahalgam attack. The same happened during the Balakot strike. Congress speaks the language of Pakistan, and it's a shame that it needs Pakistan to stay relevant in politics," he added.