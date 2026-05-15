Why Did PM Modi Share A Sanskrit Shloka On X Amid Fuel Price Hike? What Does It Mean?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a Sanskrit shloka on X just hours before leaving for a five-nation diplomatic tour, triggering widespread discussion online amid rising petrol and diesel prices linked to the global energy crisis.

The verse posted by PM Modi read:

The shloka roughly translates to: “Dependence leads to sorrow, while self-reliance brings happiness. This, in essence, is the difference between happiness and suffering.”

While the Prime Minister did not directly explain the context behind the post, many social media users linked it to the ongoing global energy turmoil and India’s push towards self-reliance at a time of economic uncertainty.

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The post came as the country witnessed fresh fuel price hikes amid surging crude oil prices globally. PM Modi, meanwhile, departed for visits to the UAE, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15 to 20 to strengthen India’s partnerships in energy, trade, technology and green growth.

The timing of the Sanskrit message quickly caught attention online.

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Several users interpreted the post as a subtle appeal for national cooperation and resilience during difficult global conditions.

“GLOBAL TURMOIL… Together we grow & together we can face any challenges,” one user wrote, linking the PM’s message to the broader “Viksit Bharat 2047” vision.

Another user said: “When the country needs our cooperation, we should certainly provide it,” while some urged citizens to reduce fuel consumption voluntarily amid the energy crunch.

“Before the war, crude oil was $70 per barrel; today it has risen to $126. The crisis is global; please support the government,” another post read.

Supporters also highlighted PM Modi’s repeated emphasis on collective national effort and self-belief.

“India's real strength has always been its people. When 1.4 billion aspirational minds move forward, the world notices,” one reaction said.

At the same time, critics used the opportunity to raise concerns over inflation and economic stress.

“As much as one can do… now it seems the time has come to save petrol too,” one user wrote sarcastically.

Another comment flagged concerns over the rupee, stock market fluctuations, oil prices and imports, questioning the state of the economy.

Some users also appealed for more responsible political discourse, saying leaders and spokespersons should avoid “spoiling the atmosphere”.