Why Did Rahul Gandhi Draw Parallels Between India and China in His Colombia Speech? | Image: ANI, PTI

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi drew multiple parallels between India and China during his speech at EIA University in Colombia, where he is to deliver a lecture on a seminar on ‘The Future is Today’.

Here are some of the comparisons he made while praising China:

1. Gandhi said that while China had succeeded in manufacturing within an authoritarian setup, India must achieve development democratically.

"I don't think India sees itself as leading the world. We are a large country, and we believe in partnerships. We are not arrogant enough to believe that we should lead the world. The idea that India should lead the world—India doesn’t view itself like this; perhaps China thinks of itself this way," he said.

Contrasting India with China, he argued that India’s diversity requires freedom and inclusivity.

“India is a much more complex system, and its strengths are not necessarily similar to China’s but are different. I am very optimistic about India, but at the same time, there are fault lines within India’s system that it must overcome. The single biggest issue is the attack on democracy taking place in India. India is a conversation among its people. Different ideas, religions, and diversity require space. Currently, there is a wholesale attack on democracy in India, which poses a risk. Allowing different traditions to thrive is very important. We cannot do what China does—suppress voices and run an authoritarian society,” he added.

2. Gandhi praised China's ability to manage production in a non-democratic setup while stating that India finds it challenging.

"Most of the people, for example, who are creating polarization in the US with Mr. Trump are those who lost their jobs because of manufacturing. China has demonstrated to the world how to manage production in a non-democratic setup, but we cannot do that; we are a democratic setup. The challenge is whether we can develop manufacturing like China but within a democratic framework," he said.

3. Further praising China, he said that the Chinese dominate production data.

"The Chinese dominate production data, while in the Western world and India, they dominate consumption data. Many people say that AI will revolutionize things, but the power will be in the hands of those who control the data. In our part of the world, America controls the data through its big tech companies like Google and WhatsApp," he said.

4. He said that China is winning the battle in managing the global energy transition and is ahead of the US.

"If you look at big empires—British or American—they rise when there is an energy transition. When an energy transition occurs, the power that controls that energy rises. We are now facing a new transition—from the internal combustion engine to the electric motor and from fuel tanks to batteries. The real fight between the United States, which has a maritime vision of the world, and China, which has a terrestrial vision, is over who will manage this energy transition. So far, the Chinese are winning the battle," he said.

BJP Reactions to Rahul Gandhi's Speech

Reactions from the BJP have poured in regarding Gandhi's remarks.

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said Rahul Gandhi has made it a habit to demean the country abroad instead of standing with the people on important occasions.

“Rahul Gandhi is abroad. It would have been better if, on the occasion of Vijayadashami, he had extended greetings to the people of the country. But instead, he chooses to speak against India,” Prasad said.

“When he is abroad, he says there is no democracy in India. While overseas, he insults India. If he continues doing this, the people of India will reject him completely. He will neither win seats nor earn public trust,” he added.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut strongly criticized Congress MP and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi's recent speech in Colombia, calling him a "disgrace" and accusing him of tarnishing India's image wherever he goes.

Speaking to reporters, she said, "He is a disgrace. Everyone knows that he tries to defame the country everywhere, criticizing India relentlessly."

"If he’s criticizing the country, saying that its people are quarrelsome or dishonest... By saying these things, he’s implying that Indians lack intelligence. If that’s his message, then that’s why I call him a disgrace. He consistently brings shame to the country, and the nation is ashamed of him," she added.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "attack on democracy" remarks in Colombia.

Meghwal said the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha is becoming accustomed to defaming India on foreign soil.

"It has become a habit for Rahul Gandhi to defame the country's constitutional institutions abroad. The people of the country do not approve of this behaviour," Union Minister told ANI.

Congress Defends Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that Rahul Gandhi is fearless and speaks the truth.