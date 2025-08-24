‘Why Did You Leave Me?’: Husband’s Post Before Arrest in Greater Noida Dowry Murder Case Surfaces

Greater Noida: A man from Greater Noida who has been arrested for burning his wife to death over dowry demands posted messages on social media just hours before his arrest.

The victim, 28-year-old Nikki Bhati, died on Thursday from severe burn injuries. Videos from the scene show Nikki being assaulted and dragged by her hair by her husband, Vipin Bhati, and another woman believed to be his mother.

Other footage shows her ablaze and limping down stairs before collapsing.

‘The World is Calling Me a Killer’: Husband’s Post

In an Instagram post made around 1 a.m. on Saturday hours before his arrest, Vipin, who describes himself as an advocate in his bio, wrote in Hindi, "Why didn’t you tell me what had happened? Why did you leave me? Why did you do this? The world is calling me a killer, Nikki."

He added, “I am being wronged since you left.”

In another Instagram story, Vipin shared a video of himself with Nikki and their smiling son. The caption read, "I am devastated. I am left with nothing."

These posts appear to suggest that Nikki took her own life, but according to witnesses and family members, she was murdered after years of dowry related harassment.

Son and Sister Say She Was Burnt Alive

Nikki’s six-year-old son, who witnessed the horror, gave a chilling statement, “They poured something on mumma, slapped her, and then set her on fire using a lighter.” When asked if his father did it, the son nodded silently.

Kanchan, Nikki’s elder sister who is also married into the same family, confirmed the pattern of abuse. She said both sisters were tortured for years by their in-laws over dowry demands of ₹36 lakh, despite the family already giving a Scorpio car and other items at the time of marriage.