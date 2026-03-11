Why is Atmanirbharata Important? PM Modi Explains in Kerala Amid Global Oil Crisis as Iran War Rages

Ernakulam (Keralam): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined the importance of ‘Atmanirbharata’ or self-reliance, once again, as the war in Iran has entered its twelfth day, while blaming the Congress and its Left allies for making the country increasingly dependent on foreign countries for their energy resources while they were in power.

“On one hand, the BJP-NDA is working tirelessly to make the country Atmanirbhar. Meanwhile, the Congress and the Left are busy mocking the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The Congress and the Left have run governments together. They have made the country increasingly dependent on foreign countries,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Ernakulum on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister claimed that the Congress and its allies are trying to create panic among citizens about dearth of energy resources in the country.

“Today, they are collectively engaged in spreading rumours. Even during wartime, the Congress, the Left, and their ecosystem are spending all their energy on creating panic and creating fear in the country. I would like to caution everyone to be wary of them,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said that the ongoing war in the Gulf has taught India the importance of self-reliance yet again, after the Covid pandemic and the Ukraine crisis.

“The ongoing war in the Gulf has once again taught us the importance of self-reliance. Whether it is energy or any other sector, India is striving to be Atmanirbhar. We have learnt how important it is to be self-reliant during the Covid crisis, the Ukraine crisis, and the current crisis has proved it once again,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that India's dependence on other countries should be the least, especially in the energy sector and hence India has increased its solar generation projects. PM Modi said that India's dependence on petrol and diesel should be less, which is why electric buses and vehicles are being encouraged.

Amid the crisis in the Middle East, PM Modi assured all those who may be impacted in the region that India, in present times, doesn't leave their people in trouble.

"It's natural for all of you to be concerned about what's happening in West Asia today. Millions of our brothers and sisters work there. But you must remember that the BJP-NDA government is in power today. Whenever any of our countrymen has been in trouble, we have used all our strength to protect them. Today's India doesn't leave its people in trouble. We are providing security all facilities to Indians stuck in the war," he said.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the Gulf countries for ensuring the safety of Indians.

"I'm satisfied that the governments of all our friendly countries in the Gulf are taking care of our citizens. I am thankful to all their governments. Our missions and embassies in those countries are providing assistance to them 24/7. If anyone needs food, medical help or accommodation, or legal help, are all being taken care of," he said.