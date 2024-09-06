sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Why is Pune Aeromall's 'New & Easy' Cab Booking System Facing Backlash From Commuters

Published 19:26 IST, September 6th 2024

Why is Pune Aeromall's 'New & Easy' Cab Booking System Facing Backlash From Commuters

Pune Aeromall’s PIN-based booking system for cabs has come under criticism by several passengers who are experiencing many difficulties with their bookings.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pune Aeromall's cab service feature comes under criticisim
Pune Aeromall's cab service feature comes under criticisim | Image: Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:26 IST, September 6th 2024