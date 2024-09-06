Published 19:26 IST, September 6th 2024
Why is Pune Aeromall's 'New & Easy' Cab Booking System Facing Backlash From Commuters
Pune Aeromall’s PIN-based booking system for cabs has come under criticism by several passengers who are experiencing many difficulties with their bookings.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Pune Aeromall's cab service feature comes under criticisim | Image: Representative Image
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:26 IST, September 6th 2024