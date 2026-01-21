Why Netherlands Should Be On Your List If You Value 'Boundaries' In Work Place: Indian Man's Insta Post Goes Viral | Image: Freepik/Representative

New Delhi: An Indian professional based in the Netherlands has recently gone viral for sparking a lively discussion online after he explained in points, why he chose to build his career in the European nation. His post in Instagram struck a chord among Indians weighing overseas work opportunities.

The post, shared by Anuj Sharma was titled, “Reasons I chose the Netherlands to work over any other country.” However, he issued a declaration saying, “This is purely based on my personal choices and experience. It can vary from person to person.” Sharma mentioned that his decision was mostly rooted in lifestyle considerations.

Why the Netherlands stand out

Among the key factors Sharma highlighted was the Netherlands’ well-known “30 per cent ruling”, a tax benefit for skilled migrants that allows a portion of their salary to remain tax-free for several years. He described it as a major financial advantage that noticeably improves take-home pay.

Job stability was another strong pull. Sharma pointed to the country’s strict labour laws and employee-friendly regulations, which, he said, offer a sense of security that many professionals value. According to him, the legal framework ensures workers feel supported rather than vulnerable. “You feel protected at work,” Sharma added.

Language barriers, often a challenge for those moving abroad, were largely absent. Sharma mentioned that English is widely spoken across the country, making it easier for expats to adapt and integrate into daily life.

‘Work-life balance isn’t just a buzzword’

What drew the most attention online was Sharma’s take on work culture. “People respect your personal time. Work ends on time and life doesn’t feel like a constant hustle,” he wrote, contrasting it with the high-pressure environments many Indian professionals experience. He said professional boundaries are respected, with genuine emphasis on personal time. “Life doesn’t revolve around work here,” he suggested,

He also underscored the overall quality of life, pointing to clean public spaces, safety and a calmer pace of living. Efficient public transport and a strong cycling culture further add to the convenience, reducing the need to own a car.

Sharma concluded by praising the country’s streamlined systems, from administration to everyday services, which he said significantly cut down daily hassles. “Less stress, more peace of mind,” Sharma said.

Why Anuj Sharma Picked Netherlands

1. 30% ruling is a game changer

30% of your salary is non-taxable for the first 5 years your in-hand salary becomes way better.

2. Job security feels solid here

Strict labour laws + strong employee rights = you feel protected and stable at work.

3. English is everywhere

Around 98% of people speak English, so as an expat you can settle in without feeling lost.

4. Work-life balance is actually real

People respect your personal time. Work ends on time and life doesn’t feel like a constant hustle.

5. Quality of life is high

Safe streets, clean cities, peaceful vibe daily life feels simple and smooth.

6. Public transport + cycling culture

You don’t need a car. Trains, buses and bikes make commuting easy and affordable.

7. Everything is organised