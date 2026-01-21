Updated 21 January 2026 at 17:56 IST
Why Netherlands Should Be On Your List If You Value 'Boundaries' In Work Place: Indian Man's Insta Post Goes Viral
The Instagram post, shared by Anuj Sharma was titled, “Reasons I chose the Netherlands to work over any other country.” However, he issued a declaration saying, “This is purely based on my personal choices and experience. It can vary from person to person.”
- India News
- 3 min read
New Delhi: An Indian professional based in the Netherlands has recently gone viral for sparking a lively discussion online after he explained in points, why he chose to build his career in the European nation. His post in Instagram struck a chord among Indians weighing overseas work opportunities.
The post, shared by Anuj Sharma was titled, “Reasons I chose the Netherlands to work over any other country.” However, he issued a declaration saying, “This is purely based on my personal choices and experience. It can vary from person to person.” Sharma mentioned that his decision was mostly rooted in lifestyle considerations.
Why the Netherlands stand out
Among the key factors Sharma highlighted was the Netherlands’ well-known “30 per cent ruling”, a tax benefit for skilled migrants that allows a portion of their salary to remain tax-free for several years. He described it as a major financial advantage that noticeably improves take-home pay.
Job stability was another strong pull. Sharma pointed to the country’s strict labour laws and employee-friendly regulations, which, he said, offer a sense of security that many professionals value. According to him, the legal framework ensures workers feel supported rather than vulnerable. “You feel protected at work,” Sharma added.
Advertisement
Language barriers, often a challenge for those moving abroad, were largely absent. Sharma mentioned that English is widely spoken across the country, making it easier for expats to adapt and integrate into daily life.
‘Work-life balance isn’t just a buzzword’
What drew the most attention online was Sharma’s take on work culture. “People respect your personal time. Work ends on time and life doesn’t feel like a constant hustle,” he wrote, contrasting it with the high-pressure environments many Indian professionals experience. He said professional boundaries are respected, with genuine emphasis on personal time. “Life doesn’t revolve around work here,” he suggested,
Advertisement
He also underscored the overall quality of life, pointing to clean public spaces, safety and a calmer pace of living. Efficient public transport and a strong cycling culture further add to the convenience, reducing the need to own a car.
Sharma concluded by praising the country’s streamlined systems, from administration to everyday services, which he said significantly cut down daily hassles. “Less stress, more peace of mind,” Sharma said.
Why Anuj Sharma Picked Netherlands
1. 30% ruling is a game changer
30% of your salary is non-taxable for the first 5 years your in-hand salary becomes way better.
2. Job security feels solid here
Strict labour laws + strong employee rights = you feel protected and stable at work.
3. English is everywhere
Around 98% of people speak English, so as an expat you can settle in without feeling lost.
4. Work-life balance is actually real
People respect your personal time. Work ends on time and life doesn’t feel like a constant hustle.
5. Quality of life is high
Safe streets, clean cities, peaceful vibe daily life feels simple and smooth.
6. Public transport + cycling culture
You don’t need a car. Trains, buses and bikes make commuting easy and affordable.
7. Everything is organised
From paperwork to basic services, systems are structured. Less stress, more peace of mind.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.