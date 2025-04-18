Why Pawan Kalyan Sent Shoes to an Entire Village in Andhra Pradesh | Image: Republic

More than 350 residents of Pedapadu village in Alluri Sitarama Raju district received footwear from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan after he visited the village two days ago.

According to multiple reports, Pawan Kalyan noticed some elderly women walking barefoot during his visit. Moved by the sight, he directed his team to arrange footwear for the entire village.

The village has a population of around 350 people. So, the Deputy CM arranged 350 pairs of slippers and distributed them among all residents, from women and men to children.

Residents expressed their appreciation for the gesture and welcomed the initiative. Many said that no leader had ever paid attention to their struggles and daily problems before.

One resident said, “Our Pawan sir came and recognised our struggles.”

Jana Sena Supports WAQF Amendment Bill

On Wednesday, the Jana Sena Party extended full support to the Wakf Amendment Bill introduced by the central government in the Lok Sabha. Deputy Chief Minister Kalyan instructed the party’s MPs to participate in the voting process and support the bill, which aims to modernize the Wakf Act.

According to a party statement, “The central government has introduced the Wakf Amendment Bill in Lok Sabha, and the Jana Sena Party has expressed its support. The party believes this amendment will benefit the Muslim community.”

The bill was drafted following consultations with relevant groups, scholars, and governance experts, based on recommendations from a 31-member Joint Parliamentary Committee that reviewed proposed changes to the Wakf Act.

The amendment aims to modernize the colonial-era law, aligning it with current requirements and addressing issues in the regulation and management of Wakf properties. It proposes changes including renaming the Act, updating definitions, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing Wakf records.