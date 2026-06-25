'Why Reference Other Countries?': Republic Confronts NCP MLA Sana Malik Over Comments Defending Polygamy
The controversy began during a calling attention motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly raised by BJP MLA Devyani Farande regarding the rise of triple talaq cases and protections for women.
- India News
- 2 min read
Republic over her recent speech in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, where she defended the practice of polygamy during a debate on personal laws and women's rights.
Scriptural Arguments on the Assembly Floor
When questioned about raising the issue during a session on legal reform, Malik pointed to religious texts and the Indian Constitution to justify her stance.
"The Constitution of India gives us the right to follow our religion," Malik said. "Why are we giving references to other countries, and that too on the floor of the Maharashtra Assembly?"
Malik shifted the focus noting that the process and rules governing polygamy are outlined in the Quran. So when talking about polygamy, Quran should be referred to and not Pakistan.
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Deflecting the Focus on Women's Rights
The exchange turned to the social impact of polygamy on women and Malik’s previous comments comparing different communities. Malik denied targeting specific groups while arguing that the practice is not exclusive to one faith.
"I did not mention Hindus," Malik said. "I said polygamy exists in other religions too. It is not only Muslim men who engage in polygamy."
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When asked why she was linking gender issues to religious defense, Malik stated, "Don't equate women's issues with religion."
Sana Malik’s Controversial Statement
The controversy began during a calling attention motion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly raised by BJP MLA Devyani Farande regarding the rise of triple talaq cases and protections for women.
During her speech, Farande compared Indian personal laws to Pakistan's legal framework, pointing out that even Pakistan limits polygamy by requiring a husband to secure written permission from his first wife. In response, NCP MLA Sana Malik defended the practice of polygamy by invoking Quranic rules and questioned the constant reference to foreign countries like Pakistan on the assembly floor.
Her remarks drew immediate, sharp pushback from ruling alliance MLAs, who argued that Indian governance must be dictated solely by the Constitution rather than any religious texts.
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