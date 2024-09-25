sb.scorecardresearch
Published 00:20 IST, September 25th 2024

Wife Dies After Husband Forces Her To Abort 4-Month Female Foetus At Home in Pune, Arrested

Pune Police arrested a man for forcing his 24-year-old wife to abort her four-month-old foetus of a female at their home.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Wife Dies After Husband Forces Her To Abort 4-Month Female Foetus At Home in Pune, Arrested | Image: (Representational)
