Wife In Illicit Relationship With Husband's Cousin, Plots His Murder With Lover In Aligarh

Updated 21 June 2025 at 21:29 IST
Aligarh: Spousal murders are becoming disturbingly common, with gruesome new cases reported regularly. In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old truck driver, Rishi Kumar, was shot dead on the night of June 17 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. His body was discovered the following day near his uncle's house, with a gunshot wound behind his ear.
Initially, Lalita Yadav, Rishi’s wife, accused a villager of killing Rishi over a false allegation of mobile phone theft. However, police cracked the case within 24 hours and uncovered a far more calculated conspiracy.
According to the police, Lalita had been in an illicit relationship with her husband's cousin, Neeresh, even before marrying Rishi. Over time, Rishi grew suspicious, leading to increased tension between the couple. Police said that Lalita and Neeresh eventually conspired together to eliminate Rishi.
On the night of June 17, Neeresh lured Rishi out of the house under the pretense of drinking alcohol. He then shot and killed him the next morning.
Both Lalita and Neeresh have been arrested and will be sent to jail.
Rishi’s last rites were performed on June 19 after the postmortem. The murder has left the village in a state of shock. Family members said they never imagined their daughter-in-law could be part of such a chilling conspiracy. The community is outraged, grieving the loss of an innocent life taken in the name of betrayal and deceit.
Published 21 June 2025 at 21:29 IST