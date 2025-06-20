Wife Mixes Pesticide in Chicken to Kill Husband, Just 36 Days After Marriage, Locals Accuse 'She Was In Relationship'

Garhwa: Following the high-profile honeymoon murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, a fresh case of spousal murder has been reported from Jharkhand's Garhwa district where a 22-year-old woman mixed pesticide in chicken dish to kill her husband, just 36 days after marriage.

The accused, identified as Sunita Devi, was arrested on Monday and has been remanded to judicial custody for allegedly poisoning her husband, Budhnath Singh.

According to the police, Sunita served Budhnath a chicken dish laced with pesticide. He began feeling uneasy shortly after eating and died on the way to the hospital.

However, local residents have added a new dimension to the case, claiming that Sunita was in a relationship with a man from her village and killed Budhnath to clear the path to reunite with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Police said Sunita had been unhappy in the marriage from the beginning. She had reportedly expressed that she neither liked Budhnath nor wished to live with him.

The incident came to light after the victim's mother, Rajmati Devi, filed a complaint accusing her daughter-in-law of murder. Based on her statement, an FIR was registered.

As per the FIR, Budhnath Singh, a resident of Bahokundar village under Ranka police station limits, had married Sunita, daughter of Raghunath Singh from Vishunpur village in Chhattisgarh’s Ramchandrapur police station area, on May 11 this year.

Ranka Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Rohit Ranjan Singh confirmed the arrest. He said Sunita initially lied during the investigation by blaming her mother-in-law. “However, during interrogation, she confessed to the crime. She admitted to mixing pesticide into the chicken prepared for her husband,” he said.