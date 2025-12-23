Wife of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das, Lynched in Bangladesh, Breaks Down In Emotional Video| WATCH

Wife of Dipu Chandra Das breaks down in tears in emotional video | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The spine-chilling killing of a 25-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, who was brutally killed in Mymensingh, Bangladesh recently triggers international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Dipu was brutally beaten to death on December 18 by a mob in Bangladesh over alleged blasphemy where he was tied to a tree and set on fire.

Wife goes numb

Amid the nationwide outrage, a video of the victim’s wife has surfaced, showing her in visible distress. She appears speechless, unable to respond when asked if she wants to say anything, and breaks down in tears, reflecting the deep anguish and shock she is enduring.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation nationwide where people took to streets to protest the brutal killing.

Huge protest rocks Delhi

Following the atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh and the mob lynching of a Hindu man, Dipu Chandra Das, in Mymensingh, huge protests rocked Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi today

The protestors managed to break barricades, while security forces tried to control the crowd following which the security was intensified ahead of a protest by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal.

The security in the area has been beefed up with three layers of barricading, with force from the police and paramilitary deployed in the area.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal have announced a demonstration at the high commission building to denounce alleged atrocities against Hindus and vandalism of their religious places in Bangladesh.

Several protesters were seen holding banners and placards, raising slogans at the embassy.

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner

Bangladesh on Tuesday expressed grave concern over attacks on its diplomatic missions in India, summoning the Indian High Commissioner to protest incidents in New Delhi and Siliguri, according to Bangladesh Foreign Ministry statement.

"Bangladesh condemns such acts of premeditated violence or intimidation against diplomatic establishments, which not only endanger the safety of diplomatic personnel but also undermine the principles of mutual respect and values of peace and tolerance", it added.

Citing threats to diplomatic personnel and establishments, and urged India to ensure their safety and security, The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry condemned the violence.

VHP protestors clash with police, break barricades over Hindu youth killed in Bangladesh

The incidents include vandalism at the Bangladesh Visa Centre in Siliguri on 22 December 2025 and a protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December 2025.

The row stems from the killing of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, sparking international concern over minority safety.

‘Misleading propaganda’

India had on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.