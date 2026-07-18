Will Abhishek Banerjee Resign In 1 Hour? Know All About His Sensational Statement And 'Open Challenge' To Rebel TMC Leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday issued a sensational statement, saying that he is willing to resin in one hour. However, his statement had a catch: his resignation would only follow if the rebel TMC MPs and MLAs returned to the faction lead by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee's Open Challenge

Noting that a large number of leaders have rebelled against Mamata and have joined a separate TMC faction since the devastating loss in Assembly elections, Abhishek Banerjee said, “If anyone has a problem with me, I issue a challenge... 60 MLAs have left, some people have left, 20 MPs have left. I challenge you: come back to Mamata Banerjee."

“I will resign within 24 hours. I am issuing an open challenge…Come at 3 o'clock; I will step down at 4 o'clock,” he added.

‘Rebels Following BJP’s Script'

Abhishek Banerjee's open challenge came while he was launching a sharp attack against the rebel leaders who have allegedly hurled insults at him while leaving Mamata.