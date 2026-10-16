Delhi On High Alert For CJP’s Tiranga March Today; 6,000 Cops Deployed, Only 11 Allowed With Flags, Central Park Shut

New Delhi: Delhi Police has urged the public not to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) proposed ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ gathering at Connaught Place on Friday, October 16, offering to facilitate a group of only 11 people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable location in Central Park.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has called on citizens to assemble at Central Park in Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, carrying the Tricolour, to protest against alleged electoral fraud. The police said it had not granted permission for a large gathering and appealed to the public to stay away, citing the prevailing security situation and prohibitory orders in the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Neha Yadav said the police could facilitate a group of 11 people to carry the national flag and sing the national anthem at a suitable place, subject to the prescribed conditions. She also pointed out that the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) had informed the police that Central Park would remain closed on October 16 and 17 for administrative reasons.

The police said prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in Connaught Place and adjoining areas. It warned that violations of the restrictions could invite legal action.

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The police advisory comes after the Delhi High Court declined to restrain CJP from holding its proposed protest. The court, however, recorded the authorities’ assurance that all possible measures under the law would be taken to regulate the gathering and maintain peace and public order.

The matter reached the High Court after a petition raised concerns that the proposed gathering could disrupt business activities in Connaught Place, particularly during the festive season. Traders and market associations in the area had also sought protection for their shops and establishments, expressing concerns over the impact of large gatherings on business.

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Why Has CJP Called For The Tiranga Gathering?

Dipke announced the protest after CJP co-convenors Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were arrested following an incident at Jantar Mantar, where they allegedly entered the area and unfurled the national flag. The two were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody on trespass-related charges.

The development followed protests over alleged electoral fraud and demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Jantar Mantar had been removed from the list of authorised protest venues, prompting CJP to announce the Connaught Place gathering.

Dipke urged citizens to join the October 16 event with the national flag. Reacting to the restrictions, he questioned whether the authorities would shut down multiple locations if the party announced gatherings at 100 places.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had also appealed to people to join the proposed protest in large numbers, according to the police statement.

6,000 Cops Deployed

Connaught Place is gearing up for increased security on Friday as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) plans to conduct its “Lehra Do Tiranga" march, with Delhi Police assigning over 6,000 officers and approximately 26,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) members already present in the capital due to ongoing protests against the Election Commission.

The rally, organized by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, is set for 5pm at Central Park in Connaught Place. Nevertheless, the Delhi Police has not authorized a big assembly and has suggested that a limited number of individuals may be allowed to display the national flag and sing the national anthem at an appropriate venue. The authorities have additionally advised the community to avoid the planned protest.

Central Park To Remain Closed, Restrictions In Force

With the gathering scheduled for Friday evening, authorities have tightened arrangements in and around Connaught Place. The NDMC’s decision to close Central Park for two days and the prohibitory orders are part of the measures cited by the police to prevent unauthorised gatherings.

The police also said that carrying or displaying the national flag and singing the national anthem must be done in accordance with the prescribed rules, with due respect and dignity.

While the High Court did not prohibit the proposed protest, it recorded the police’s assurance that the situation would be regulated in accordance with the law. The police has reiterated its appeal to the public not to assemble at Connaught Place for the CJP event.

Delhi High Court Declines To Stop Protest

The security arrangements follow a day after the Delhi High Court refused to prevent CJP and Dipke from conducting the planned demonstration at Central Park.

The court was considering a petition from a Connaught Place vendor who expressed worries about possible disturbances to commerce and public mobility. The court noted the police's commitment to implement necessary measures to oversee the assembly and uphold law and order.

The court's ruling did not constitute a general allowance for an unregulated march. Law enforcement has stated that prohibitory orders are still active and that any assembly must adhere to the relevant limitations.

Delhi Police stated it could allow a small group to bear the national flag and perform the national anthem in an appropriate location, ensuring the display conformed to established guidelines and preserved the dignity of national symbols.