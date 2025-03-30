Will Always be Known For 'Jungle Raj': Amit Shah Hits Out at Lalu-Rabri Regime for Defaming Bihar | Image: X- @BJP4India

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Bihar on Sunday (March 30), launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, alleging that Bihar witnessed a "jungle raj" under its rule and stated that it defamed the state by doing a fodder scam.

Addressing a rally, Shah further accused the RJD sup[remo Lalu for doing nothing for the development of the state during his tenure in Bihar.

"...What did Lalu Yadav's government do in Bihar from 1990 to 2005? Lalu Yadav's government defamed Bihar in the country and the world by doing a fodder scam in the entire state. His government will always be known as 'Jungle Raj' in the history of Bihar... " Shah said.

"People don't want the return of 'jungle raj', gang war and abduction industry in Bihar. The NDA will once again form government in the state with a thumping majority in the assembly polls, " he added.

This development comes as Assembly elections in Bihar are due later this year.

The Union Home Minister further stated that Bihar received only Rs 2.80 lakh crore during the UPA's tenure at the Centre, whereas the BJP-led NDA government allocated Rs 9.23 lakh crore to the state.

During his visit to Bihar, Shah also launched various initiatives and laid the foundation for projects valued at over Rs 800 crore.

As the Minister of Cooperation, he introduced schemes worth Rs 111 crore from the cooperative department and Rs 421 crore from the urban development and housing department.