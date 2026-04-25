‘Will Beat You On Streets’: MNS Holds Roadside Classes as Govt Mandates Marathi for Drivers in Mumbai

Maharashtra: As Maharashtra prepares to impose its Marathi language requirement for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers beginning May 1, the issue has practically spilled onto Mumbai's streets. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has begun hosting informal Marathi classes for drivers, as political conflicts rise across parties.

MNS workers and leaders have begun roadside training sessions in several sections of Mumbai, aimed at drivers who are not fluent in Marathi. Many of them are migrants from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh who have spent years labouring in the city.

Along with these workshops, the party has started a visibility campaign. Autos are being outfitted with posters stating that the driver speaks Marathi. In areas like Goregaon, drivers are also being encouraged to put up “I Know Marathi” boards on their vehicles as part of the same push.

Government Stands Firm on Language Rule

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has made it clear that the government would not back down. According to him, it is the state's job to ensure that all drivers, even those employed by companies such as Rapido, Ola, Uber, and bike taxis, speak Marathi.

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He mentioned an everyday issue encountered by commuters, Marathi-speaking passengers frequently fail to communicate with drivers who only speak Hindi, resulting in fights and even FIRs.

To address this, an important meeting has been arranged for April 24. Language experts, writers, and government officials are anticipated to work together to create an organised training plan for drivers who do not speak Marathi.

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MNS Workers Stage Protest

Tensions have already risen in Mira Bhayandar, when MNS workers protested during a meeting conducted by advocate Gunaratna Sadavarte with auto union members. The situation escalated into a standoff, forcing police to step in and detain several MNS activists.

MNS leader, Amit Thackeray, has publicly supported the mandate and dismissed fears of a strike by non-Marathi drivers. “Go ahead, it makes no difference," he said, but warned that any aggressive protest against Marathi drivers would be met with retaliation.

“Keep your strike peaceful. If anyone tries to get aggressive or dares to raise a hand against our Marathi drivers, we will retaliate and beat you on the streets," he said.

The political reaction has been mixed. Sanjay Raut has welcomed the idea, claiming that opposing it would be disrespectful to the language and the state that provides employment. However, former Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Nirupam has advocated for a more balanced approach, claiming that language should be taught through encouragement rather than fear.