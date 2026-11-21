New Delhi: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday hit back at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, posing four pointed questions to the Congress party over the 1962 Sino-Indian war, historical poverty, and India's past economic standing.

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks, Rijiju, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, accused the Congress leader of undermining India's global image and challenged the opposition party to answer four questions on X, "My village was occupied by China in 1962. Will Congress apologize for 1962 humiliation?" "Congress kept India a poor nation. Why?" "Why was India called land of snake charmers?" “Why was India's economy insulted as Hindu rate of growth?”

Rijiju further remarked to reporters that Gandhi's hostility toward PM Modi had crossed into making statements against the nation itself, questioning whether he was acting as the Leader of the Opposition of India or another country. This comes after Rahul Gandhi shared a photograph from the historic November 19, 2026 trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, China, which brought together US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over India's absence from the meeting, Gandhi posted on X, “If Congress were in power, India's Prime Minister would be sitting at this table. A compromised PM can never sit at this table.” The photograph shared by Rahul Gandhi was taken on November 19, 2026, at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, and depicts the first-ever trilateral summit between Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin during the 2026 APEC summit.

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However, the meeting focused specifically on nuclear arms control (following the expiration of the New START treaty), UN Security Council reform, and the conflicts in Ukraine and Iran—involving the three largest nuclear superpowers and permanent UNSC members. Additionally, India is not a member of APEC.

Days after Gandhi's remarks, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh questioned the Congress leader over India's absence from the UNSC and other global high tables during Congress rule. "1947 to 1977, 1980 to 1989, 1991 to 1996, 2004 to 2014. His party was in power all these years, sometimes with a brute majority. On which high table, including UNSC, was India seated …!?," said Santosh.