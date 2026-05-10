Will Covid-Era Work From Home Make A Comeback To Offset Soaring Fuel Prices After PM Modi’s Appeal?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on Indians to revive Covid-era working practices, stressing that a return to work from home (WFH), online meetings and reduced fuel use is now in the national interest. Speaking at a public meeting in Hyderabad on Sunday, he linked the appeal directly to the economic strain caused by the ongoing US-Iran war, which has rattled global markets and pushed energy prices higher globally.

PM Modi urged citizens and businesses to especially revive WFH practices as a practical response to the global energy crisis. He pointed out that the disruption caused by the US-Iran conflict had pushed petrol and diesel prices sharply higher worldwide, putting additional strain on household budgets and the national economy. He asserted that reintroducing remote working, virtual meetings and online conferences would help reduce unnecessary travel and conserve valuable foreign exchange at a time when fuel imports had become far more expensive.

The Prime Minister recalled that India had adapted quickly to digital ways of working during the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that those habits remained relevant in the present situation. He suggested that companies and employees prioritise WFH arrangements wherever feasible, while also making greater use of public transport and carpooling for essential journeys. He added that by cutting down on fuel consumption, citizens could contribute to easing pressure on the economy while the government managed the fallout from volatile oil markets.

PM Modi urged the nation to use petrol and diesel more moderately and to lean on public transport, including metros, buses and trains, wherever it is possible. During his address, the PM also encouraged carpooling for private journeys, saying small changes in daily habits could help cushion the impact of soaring fuel costs. “Today, the demands of the times are such that if we restart these systems, it will be in the national interest,” he told the gathering.

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Call To Revive Pandemic-Era Practices

Addressing the crowd, Prime Minister Modi asserted that the habits formed during the pandemic should not be abandoned now, even though the immediate health crisis has passed. “During the Corona period, we adopted work from home, online meetings, video conferences, and developed many such systems. We had also become accustomed to them,” he noted.

He stressed that reintroducing those methods would serve India well at a time when international oil markets are under pressure. “We must prioritise work from home, online conferences, and virtual meetings again. We must also place a strong emphasis on saving foreign exchange, as petrol and diesel have become so expensive globally,” he added.

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The PM's appeal comes as Brent crude hovers near $100 a barrel amid uncertainty over a ceasefire in the Persian Gulf. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, is particularly exposed because of its reliance on shipments passing through the Strait of Hormuz, which Tehran has effectively blocked. Meanwhile, the US has maintained a naval blockade around Iranian ports, further disrupting supply routes.

From Covid Necessity To Hybrid Normal

Notably, remote working was rare in India outside IT and consulting before 2020, but it became widespread when the government restricted movement to contain Covid-19. In March 2020, PM Modi himself had urged businesses and employees to work from home wherever possible, exempting only essential services such as healthcare, government and media.

After lockdowns eased, many firms shifted to hybrid models, retaining flexibility because both staff and managers had grown used to digital collaboration. By 2022, Prime Minister Modi had described flexible workplaces and hours as “the need of the future”, even as most companies began calling employees back to offices, citing concerns over productivity and team cohesion.

In the present situation, whether remote working returns on a large scale will depend on how the US-Iran conflict develops. The Indian households are feeling the pinch, with both sides at an impasse and shipping through Hormuz largely halted. The commercial LPG cylinders have risen by more than Rs 1000, cooking oil has become pricier, and the cost of international travel has climbed. The analysts warned that if hostilities resume, prices for everyday goods from electronics to toiletries could follow next.

What Will Be The Domestic Impact

PM Narendra Modi’s remarks suggested that the government is preparing for a prolonged period of instability that could weigh heavily on the economy. The analysts suggested that encouraging remote work and fuel conservation may help reduce demand and ease pressure on foreign exchange reserves. Not only India, several countries in the region, including Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and the Philippines, have already introduced WFH policies or reduced office attendance to manage fuel consumption.

The Prime Minister’s focus on public transport and carpooling also reflected an effort to shift behaviour at the household level. The metro and bus networks in major cities have been positioned as alternatives to private car use, with the officials hoping that even modest cuts in fuel demand will have a measurable effect.