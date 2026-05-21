Will Delhi and North India Receive Rainfall Soon? Check the Latest IMD Weather Forecast and Heatwave Update

A fresh weather system has begun moving into northern India and the Himalayan areas, bringing a welcome chance of rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. While this development offers hope for some, several regions across the country are still trapped in the grip of a punishing heatwave.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Naresh Kumar, the system will start offering relief soon. "The weather system is expected to gradually ease heatwave conditions in Jammu and Kashmir from Thursday onwards, while high temperatures may persist in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and the Delhi-NCR region for a little longer," Kumar noted.

This shifting weather pattern arrives just as global climate experts sound the alarm over a potential return of El Niño conditions later this year, a development that could spark further weather volatility and disrupt crucial monsoon patterns.

Satellite Imagery Tracks Western Disturbance

Recent data from the INSAT-3DS weather satellite captured heavy cloud formations blanketing parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan. This widespread cloud cover marks the steady eastern progression of the western disturbance straight toward the Indian subcontinent.

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As a result, the IMD has projected isolated to scattered rainfall, paired with lightning, thunderstorms, and sharp winds across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over the coming 48 hours. Nearby plains, including Punjab and western Rajasthan, are also on alert for sudden rain and tracking dust storms.

Severe Wind and Hail Warnings Issued

The weather agency has urged caution, warning of incoming thundersqualls that could whip up wind speeds of up to 70 kmph in pockets of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, isolated pockets of both Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh need to prepare for potential hailstorms.

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