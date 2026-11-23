New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday indicated that it may consider restricting vehicles operating in Delhi to those meeting BS-VI emission standards, as it examined additional measures to tackle air pollution in the national capital and the wider National Capital Region (NCR).

During the hearing, Justice Joymalya Bagchi made it clear that the court was inclined towards allowing only BS-VI-compliant vehicles in Delhi, even if the restriction was not extended to the entire NCR.

"We are clear we will allow only BS6 vehicles in Delhi, if not NCR," Justice Joymalya Bagchi said.

The observation came amid concerns over the difficulties faced by owners of BS-IV vehicles in obtaining Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates and accessing fuel. A counsel informed the Bench that authorities had stopped conducting PUC tests for BS-IV vehicles, leaving several owners struggling to meet the requirements.

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However, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said the existing position would remain unchanged for at least a month, indicating that the court did not intend to intervene immediately.

The Bench also discussed whether restricting older and more polluting vehicles could be part of a wider strategy to reduce emissions, while ensuring that Delhi's daily requirements are not affected.

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Why Supreme Court Wants Commercial Vehicles Kept Out Of Delhi

Beyond short-term limitations, the Bench debated a potential five-year plan to progressively bar big commercial trucks from entering the nation's capital.

Chief Justice Surya Kant recommended that authorities look into establishing warehouses along Delhi's borders so that products brought in by commercial vehicles might be held there before being driven into the city by non-polluting or battery-powered cars.

According to the CJI, the authorities may work toward a mechanism that would allow citizens to continue obtaining daily basics like fruits and vegetables while eliminating the need for commercial vehicles to enter Delhi.

Although he conceded that such an arrangement might not be feasible right once, he questioned why it couldn't be built over the course of the following five years.

"Maybe it is not possible to have a complete ban this year, but in the next five years, why not have some steps so that there is no entry of heavy commercial vehicles in Delhi?" the CJI asked.

However, the Bench warned against enacting a broad ban right once, pointing out that any choice must take into consideration the city's reliance on commercial transportation. It emphasized that before imposing such limits, other arrangements would need to be made and that necessities should continue to be easily accessible.

The reported decrease in the quantity of heavy vehicles entering Delhi was also mentioned by the court. Counsel told the Bench throughout the hearing that their numbers had decreased by thirty percent following

Supreme Court Questions NCR States Over Pollution Control Measures

The Bench questioned whether neighboring states were doing enough to solve the region's pollution issue during the hearing, which also highlighted their role. Chief Justice Surya Kant asked for an explanation for the neighboring states' lack of active participation.

"We have to see why neighbouring states are passively participating," the CJI said.

The Advocates General of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi were ordered by the Supreme Court to attend the subsequent hearing. Additionally, it requested comprehensive status updates from the states in question detailing the measures implemented to reduce particle pollution throughout the NCR.

The Commission for Air Quality Management's (CAQM) expert report, which outlined the causes of declining air quality, was reviewed by the Bench. It asked the states to comment on the results and stated that it would take into account if more short-term and long-term strategies were required.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was also questioned by the court over the favorable image that was presented to it, and the authorities were requested to provide affidavits outlining the actual actions that were performed.

The CJI noted that favorable meteorological conditions had also contributed to the improvement in Delhi's comparatively superior air quality this winter.

"Give some credit to nature," the CJI said, observing that Delhi residents had been fortunate this winter.

Delhi's Existing BS-VI Restrictions And The Road Ahead

As part of its Winter Action Plan and pollution-control measures, Delhi has already banned the entry of non-BS-VI gasoline and diesel vehicles registered outside the nation's capital since November 1. At the city's boundaries, vehicles are inspected.

In April 2020, India skipped the BS-V level and went straight from BS-IV to BS-VI emission norms. The more recent regulations reduced the amount of sulfur in fuel and imposed more stringent limitations on vehicle emissions, especially dangerous pollutants emitted by diesel vehicles.

According to the Supreme Court's observations, it is considering whether more stringent regulations on older, more polluting automobiles are necessary. The Bench hasn't, however, declared an urgent extension of the current limitations.