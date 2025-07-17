BREAKING: 'Will Die By Suicide': Balasore Student’s Brother Alleges Trolling and Abuse, Files Police Complaint

Balasore: The brother of a 20-year-old woman who died after allegedly setting herself on fire in protest against sexual harassment by a college professor has filed a police complaint seeking protection for his family from ongoing cyber harassment and trolling.

Her brother, while filing a formal complaint with police, said his family has been subjected to relentless abuse and defamation on social media since the tragedy. He named four individuals in connection with spreading derogatory and politically motivated content online.

"In our worst moments, we are being attacked with filthy posts and comments. This trolling is unbearable," he said. "I have registered an FIR and requested protection for our family, as well as a fair investigation."

He added, with anguish, “If we don’t get justice, we will all be forced to end our lives.”

The Odisha Police have launched an investigation into the cyberbullying allegations and are verifying the social media accounts of the individuals named in the complaint. Officials stated that the safety of the grieving family is a top priority and that action will be taken as per law.

What Happened in Balasore?

The young woman, a second-year Integrated B.Ed student at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore, succumbed to severe burn injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar after reportedly attempting self-immolation earlier this month.

The incident has triggered outrage across the state, with growing calls for accountability and justice.

The victim, according to her father, had been under significant mental distress after being allegedly pressured by college authorities to withdraw her complaint against a senior professor, who also headed her department. Unable to cope, she reportedly set herself on fire inside her home.

The accused professor has been detained and is under investigation. In the wake of the incident, Odisha’s Higher Education Department suspended both the professor and the college principal pending further inquiry.