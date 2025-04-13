‘Will Give Another Chance:’ Mayawati Forgives Nephew Akash Anand, Reinstates Him After Public Apology

New Delhi: In a major political development, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday re-inducted her nephew Akash Anand into the party after he issued a public apology and distanced himself from his father-in-law, whose influence was cited as a key reason behind his earlier expulsion.

Mayawati, in a detailed post on social media platform X, said the decision to take back Akash Anand was based on his "four public posts" on Sunday, where he expressed remorse, pledged loyalty to the party, and assured that he would not let his personal relations interfere with party interests again.

“In light of Shri Akash Anand’s four public posts on X today — in which he acknowledged his mistakes, expressed full respect for senior leaders, and pledged not to be influenced by his father-in-law in the future while dedicating his life to the BSP and its movement — the decision has been taken to give him one more chance,” Mayawati said.

No Successor, Says Mayawati

Clearing the air on succession, Mayawati reaffirmed her stance that she would not name a successor during her lifetime. She said she was healthy and committed to serving the party with the same dedication as BSP founder Kanshi Ram.

“As for me, I am in good health, and as long as I remain fully healthy, I will continue to work with complete dedication and sincerity for the party and the movement, just like the respected Kanshi Ram ji. Therefore, the question of naming a successor does not arise at all. I stand firm on this decision and will continue to do so,” she added.

Akash Apologised Publicly, Pledged Loyalty

Akash Anand had earlier on Sunday posted a heartfelt apology on X, in which he acknowledged his missteps and pledged his undivided loyalty to the BSP and its leadership.

“I consider the national president of BSP, four-time chief minister of UP and many-time Member of Parliament of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respected Behen ji Ms. Mayawati, as my only political guru and ideal. Today, I take this pledge that for the benefit of the Bahujan Samaj Party, I will not let my relations, and especially my in-laws, become an obstacle,” Akash said.

“Not only this, I also apologize for my tweet made a few days ago, due to which respected sister has expelled me from the party. From now on, I will ensure that I do not take any advice from any relative or advisor regarding any of my political decisions,” he added.

Akash also appealed to Mayawati to forgive him and allow him to work for the party again.

“I appeal to respected sister ji to forgive all my mistakes and give me a chance to work in the party again — for this, I will always be grateful to her. Also, I will not make any such mistake in the future that hurts the self-respect and self-esteem of the party and respected Behen ji,” he said.

Mayawati Blamed Akash’s Father-in-Law for Derailing His Career

While showing leniency toward Akash, Mayawati made it clear that there would be no forgiveness for his father-in-law, Ashok Siddharth, whom she accused of engaging in anti-party activities and derailing Akash’s political future.

“However, the mistakes of Akash’s father-in-law, Shri Ashok Siddharth, are unpardonable. His involvement in factionalism and other extremely anti-party activities, as well as his role in derailing Akash’s political career, leaves no room for forgiveness or any possibility of being taken back into the party,” Mayawati said.

Mayawati had earlier expelled Akash Anand in March this year, citing his "continued influence by his father-in-law" and lack of political maturity. In his place, she had appointed his father, Anand Kumar, and Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam as national coordinators.

At the time, Mayawati had said, “In the BSP’s All-India meeting yesterday, Shri Akash Anand was relieved of all responsibilities, including that of National Coordinator, due to his continued influence by his father-in-law, Shri Ashok Siddharth, which was deemed to be more important than the party’s interest.”

She further added, “He was expected to show repentance and maturity. However, contrary to this, the lengthy and elaborate response given by Shri Akash reflects not his repentance and political maturity, but rather the selfish, arrogant, and non-missionary influence of his father-in-law — which I have continuously advised party members to avoid and have also penalized.”