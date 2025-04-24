Will Hunt Them Down: PM Modi's Warning for Pahalgam Terrorists has Stark Resemblance to W Bush's Message for 9/11 Attackers | Image: Republic

Patna: Sending out a strong message to both the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack and their handlers across the border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday declared that India would not rest until every last one of them is punished "in a way they cannot even imagine."

“Will Hunt Them to the Ends of the Earth,” PM Says from Bihar

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Madhubani, PM Modi said the attack was not just on innocent civilians but an assault on India’s faith and unity. “I want to tell the world today, from the land of Bihar, that India will track down every terrorist and their backers. We will not spare anyone. Justice will be delivered loud and clear,” he said.

Echoes of 9/11 Warning by US President

PM Modi’s strong words reminded many of the statement made by US President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks. Netizens quickly pointed out the similarity, recalling Bush’s warning, “We will hunt down and punish those responsible for these cowardly acts.”

Modi too made it clear, “Terrorism cannot break India’s resolve. It will not go unpunished. Every step will be taken to bring the guilty to justice. The time has come to wipe out the last remains of terrorism.”

Attack on Faith, Not Just Tourists

Calling the attack a direct strike at India’s spiritual heritage, the Prime Minister said, “This wasn’t just an attack on tourists. It was a planned attack on the faith and beliefs of India. But those who think they can shake this country’s strength through such cowardice are gravely mistaken.”