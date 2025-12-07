Is Navjot Singh Sidhu Going To Make A Political Comeback? Wife Says 'If Congress makes him CM...' | Image: File

Chandigarh: Is Navjot Singh Sidhu going to make a political comeback? His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu has opened up about internal rifts in Punjab Congress and her husband's political future.

Navjot Singh Sidhu is a former Congress leader, former Indian cricketer and a television personality. He is the former President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, who also served as the Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs in the state government.

In 2022, the Supreme Court (SC) ordered him to spend a year in jail over the 1988 road accident in which one person had died. Following his release from prison, he has been absent from active politics. He was also busy with personal engagements as his wife battled with cancer.

His wife has now stated that the former MLA can return to active politics if Congress makes him the Chief Ministerial face. “If any party gives us a role, we can make Punjab gold again. If Congress makes him Chief Minister, he will return; otherwise he’s happy in life," she stated.

Internal Rift In Congress?

Navjot Kaur Sidhu also pointed at the infighting inside the Congress. She stated that five leaders are already in the race for the Chief Minister's post, working against their own party.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu added that her husband is emotionally attached to the Congress party and its leader Priyanka Gandhi, but he will not get a role due to heavy infighting.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu further said they do not have money to give to any party but can transform Punjab into a "golden state".

"We always speak for Punjab and Punjabiyat...but do not have Rs 500 crore which we can give to sit in the Chief Minister's chair," she told reporters on Saturday.