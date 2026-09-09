'Will Not Field Candidate': Rebel TMC Spokesperson Riju Dutta Challenges Mamata Banerjee to Contest Nandigram Bypoll

Kolkata: Rebel Trinamool Congress spokesperson Riju Dutta on Wednesday challenged TMC chief Mamata Banerjee ahead of the by-elections, saying rebel factions would not put up a candidate against her if she contests from Nandigram.

"If Mamata Banerjee files her nomination from Nandigram and contests the election there, the Rebel Trinamool Congress will not field any candidate against her," Dutta told ANI.

On the party's claim over the Trinamool Congress name and election symbol, Dutta said the party was confident of receiving the symbol from the Election Commission of India, claiming that it had followed all the required legal procedures.

"As the Trinamool Congress, we are very optimistic because we have followed all the legal rules and procedures laid down by the Election Commission. We are hopeful that we will receive the symbol in the next few days," he said.

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Dutta said that with the by-election having been announced, multiple candidates could not contest using the same election symbol, adding that the party was hopeful of getting the symbol.

He also said that a five-member delegation of the party had met Election Commission officials, alleging that their candidates and workers had faced attacks and that false police cases were being filed against them since the announcement of the by-election.

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"We want a level playing field and a fair, impartial election. Whoever the public chooses and votes for will win," Dutta said.

Claiming that his party's candidate would emerge victorious in Rejinagar, the Rebel TMC spokesperson questioned the BJP over its criticism of the party.

"Our candidate will win in Rejinagar. Why is the BJP so afraid?" he said.

Dutta said the party had requested the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election and maintained that the final outcome should be determined by the voters.

"We have requested the Election Commission to ensure a free and fair election; whoever the public elects will win," he added.

Dutta was suspended from the TMC for six years after he publicly criticised the party leadership, targeted political consultancy firm I-PAC and praised political opponents.

He alleged that external consultants had undue influence over ticket distribution and organisational decisions, and claimed internal dysfunction in the party.

The remarks come ahead of the upcoming by-elections in West Bengal, with political parties stepping up preparations and seeking to consolidate their positions in the constituencies going to polls.

Nandigram remains a symbolic battleground in West Bengal politics. By challenging the TMC supremo to contest from the constituency again while offering a clear field, the rebel mouthpiece aims to put the spotlight back on the party leadership's willingness to reclaim the fiercely contested seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the election schedule for vacant Assembly constituencies across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and one Parliamentary constituency in Assam, with voting scheduled to take place on October 6 and counting of votes on October 9.

According to the official schedule released by the Commission, the formal Gazette notification for the elections will be issued on September 9, 2026. The deadline for filing nomination papers is September 16, followed by scrutiny of nominations on September 17. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until September 19.

The polling will be conducted on October 6 (Tuesday), and the counting of votes will take place on October 9 (Friday). The Commission stated that the entire election process is slated for completion before October 11, 2026.

Ahead of the elections, the poll panel had also notified the schedule for the final publication of electoral rolls across the respective constituencies.