'Will Offer Full Support, Assistance to Families': Delhi CM After Meeting Satya Niketan Building Collapse Victims

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday visited AIIMS hospital to meet those injured in the September 6 Satya Niketan building collapse and said the state government would provide the best possible medical care and financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Gupta also said that a building adjacent to the collapsed structure that claimed seven lives had been declared unsafe and would be demolished soon.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister added that two of the deceased were labourers, while another labourer injured in the incident is undergoing treatment at AIIMS and is currently doing well despite suffering a severe leg injury.

"I have met the injured children. 12 people were brought out in an injured state; seven of them were found dead. Two of those seven were labourers. One labourer is admitted here and is currently doing well; he has a severe leg injury that is being treated," Gupta said.

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The Chief Minister said two children admitted to the hospital were in stable condition and would be discharged on Tuesday, while another child was undergoing treatment in the ICU and was in a more serious condition.

"The two children admitted here are completely fine and will be discharged today. One child is in the ICU; his condition is more serious, and he is undergoing treatment there," she said.

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She had also met the parents of the injured children and assured them that the government would provide all possible medical assistance and support.

"I have also met the parents; considering the situation, we have assured them that the best possible medical care will be provided and that the government will offer full support and assistance. We will also provide financial aid to the families of these children and labourers," she said.

She further said that the families of the children who died in the collapse had taken the bodies and left Delhi, adding that the government had made all necessary arrangements and remained in contact with the families.

"The families who lost their children have already taken the bodies and left Delhi; the government made all the necessary arrangements, and we remain in touch with all the parents," Gupta said.

The Chief Minister also said that a building adjacent to the collapsed structure had been declared unsafe and would be demolished soon. "There is a building right next door--that building is dangerous; it has been declared unsafe. It is scheduled to be demolished tomorrow," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police have registered an FIR in connection with the September 6 collapse, alleging that additional floors were constructed on the old structure despite concerns over its load-bearing capacity and that further construction work was underway.

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 1 pm, and police received information at around 1.34 pm. The caller informed authorities that a building being used as a PG had collapsed and that students were inside.

Delhi Police have already arrested Hariram, his wife Urmila and their son Mahesh in connection with the collapse.

Additional DCP Abhimanyu Poswal said earlier that basement renovation work was underway before the collapse. He said Hariram had admitted to overseeing the renovation, while an injured labourer also confirmed that construction activity was being carried out in the basement.