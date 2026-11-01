'Will Proceed in Accordance With Law': Tukaram Mundhe on Vimal Elaichi Ad Controversy

Pune, Maharashtra: Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Munde on Sunday said that adjudication proceedings have already been initiated in the Vimal pan masala controversy involving actor Ajay Devgn, adding that the department would proceed in accordance with the law.

Speaking to ANI, Munde said, "Even if the concerned person has moved the High Court, we have already started adjudicating proceedings and will proceed in accordance with the law."

Munde had earlier stated on October 30 that all three individuals named in the FDA proceedings had responded to the notices issued to them and sought additional time to present their submissions.

He also said that actor Ajay Devgn had independently moved the High Court, challenging the proceedings initiated by the department.

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Munde further explained that the Assistant Commissioner, the designated authority for the initial stage of the proceedings, had concluded the hearings. The matter has since been forwarded to the Joint Commissioner, who will take a decision through the adjudication process.

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