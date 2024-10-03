sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Toilet seat tax | Tirupati Laddu Row | US Elections | Haryana Election | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Will Quit Politics if BJP Proves Even Inch of Land Given to Robert Vadra During Cong Rule: Hooda

Published 23:53 IST, October 3rd 2024

Will Quit Politics if BJP Proves Even Inch of Land Given to Robert Vadra During Cong Rule: Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda Thursday said if the saffron party showed proof that even a single inch of government land was given to Robert Vadra, then he would quit politics.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda
Will Quit Politics if BJP Proves Even Inch of Land Given to Robert Vadra During Cong Rule: Hooda | Image: Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:53 IST, October 3rd 2024