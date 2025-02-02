‘Will Resign’: Faizabad MP Breaks Down Over Dalit Women’s ‘Murder’ In Ayodhya

In a video, MP Awadhesh Prasad is seen weeping. "I failed to save her," he says, tears streaming down his face. | Image: X

New Delhi: Ayodhya MP Awadhesh Prasad was seen weeping in front of reporters on Saturday after the naked body of a 22-year-old Dalit woman was reportedly found in a desolate canal near her village.

According to reports from PTI, the young woman's family claims she had been missing since Thursday night. Her body, which was discovered by her brother-in-law on Saturday morning about 500 meters from the village, was allegedly mutilated, with her eyes missing, and showed signs of severe physical trauma, including fractures and deep cuts.

The woman's family immediately accused authorities of negligence, alleging that the police had failed to conduct a thorough search despite being informed of her disappearance the previous day.

In a video, MP Awadhesh Prasad is seen weeping. "I failed to save her," he says, tears streaming down his face. "What will history say? How did this happen to the girl child?" His fellow party members attempt to console him, urging him to seek justice for the victim.

“Let me go to Delhi, to the Lok Sabha,” he said. “I will keep this matter before Prime Minister Modi. If we don’t get justice, I will resign.” The MP also repeatedly called on the Lord, asking, "Where are you Lord Ram, where are you mother Sita?"

His colleagues, attempting to steady him, reassured Prasad that his role as an MP was to fight for justice for his constituents. “You will fight for her, you will get justice,” they told him.