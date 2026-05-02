'Will Seek Capital Punishment in Pune Sexual Assault Case in Court': Maharashtra CM Fadnavis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the state government will demand capital punishment against the 65-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting and murdering a minor girl in Pune.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, CM Fadnavis said that the case will be taken up in a fast-track court.

"The incident that occurred in Pune is highly condemnable and is tragic. A three or three-and-a-half-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man. The accused has been arrested. The people are angry following this incident. I assure you to take up the case in a fast-track court. I would like to request the High Court to give us a special public prosecutor, and we will demand capital punishment in the court," the Chief Minister said.

He urged opposition parties to refrain from politics over the incident and said, "It is insensitive. There is nothing worse than doing politics over such an incident."

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in a village in Pune district, triggering widespread outrage in the area. The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child.

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The accused was arrested by the Pune Police. According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowki and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS.

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Further investigation is underway.