'Will Wait And See': Tamil Nadu Gridlock Continues; DMK Says Party To Present Options If Called by Governor

New Delhi: As Tamil Nadu faces a high-stakes political stalemate following the May 4 election results, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has signaled a strategic 'wait and watch' approach.

While the party has not openly agreed to ongoing rumors regarding a historic pact with arch-rival AIADMK, it has confirmed it is ready to present its governing options should the Governor issue a formal summons.

Silence from the DMK Top Brass

The development comes in after the DMK held a consultation meeting at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai amid ongoing political developments in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was chaired by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. Senior DMK leaders, including DMK treasurer and Lok Sabha MP T. R. Baalu, Tamil Nadu Minister K. N. Nehru and Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy, took part in the discussions.

According to sources, the meeting focused on the current political situation, coordination with alliance partners and the party’s strategy amid ongoing discussions among political parties in the state.

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Leaders snubbed questions

The atmosphere at the DMK headquarters remained tense on Friday as senior leaders Dayanidhi Maran and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi notably declined to engage with a flurry of media questions regarding potential alliances.

The duo pointedly snubbed reporters' inquiries as they arrived for high-level consultations, leaving the party’s official stance to be articulated by spokespersons.

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May 10 Deadline for Vijay

Clarifying the party's current position, DMK leader T.K.S. Elangovan highlighted the timeline set by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Elangovan noted that the Governor has reportedly granted Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)- the single largest party with 108 seats- until May 10 to demonstrate a clear majority of 118.

“The Governor has given time until the 10th. We will have to wait and see. If Vijay is unable to form the government, we will reconsider the situation, hold discussions with our allies and then take a decision,” he said.

Despite intense buzz that the two Dravidian giants might unite to keep a third party out of power, the DMK remains non-committal on talks with the AIADMK. The party maintained that its primary responsibility is to the mandate and the constitutional process.

With the May 10 deadline looming for the TVK, the next 48 hours are expected to be the most critical in Tamil Nadu’s recent political history.

Protests staged

Mneawhile, Congress party members staged a protest in Madurai, condemning the BJP and the Governor for allegedly preventing the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam from forming the government.

The protesters alleged that despite the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam securing a majority victory in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, it had not been invited to form the government. They also condemned the BJP and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for allegedly acting against the Constitution of India.

Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.