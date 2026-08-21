Will You Protest In Jubilee Hills Too? KTR Challenges Rahul Gandhi To Protest Against Police Lathi-Charge On Telangana Students

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) has questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's silence over the alleged police crackdown on students in Telangana, while he was protesting in support of students in Delhi.

In a post on social media platform X, KTR asked Rahul Gandhi when he would stage a protest against the alleged repression of students by the Congress government in Telangana and when he would sit in protest outside Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy's residence in Jubilee Hills.

"Rahul Gandhi ji, you are protesting for students in Delhi. When will you protest against the atrocities committed by your Congress government against students in Telangana? When will you sit in protest outside the Chief Minister's Jubilee Hills residence?" KTR asked.

KTR alleged that while Rahul Gandhi had questioned the police lathi-charge on students in Delhi and expressed solidarity with them, he remained silent over incidents in Telangana where, he claimed, police had used force against students, dragged them away and suppressed their rights.

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He questioned whether constitutional rights were meant only for students in Delhi and whether the same rights applied to students in Telangana.

KTR accused the Congress of adopting "double standards" on students' rights. He said Rahul Gandhi should condemn police action against students irrespective of whether it occurred in Delhi or Telangana and demand action against those responsible.

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"Rahul Gandhi, who has the moral courage to protest for students in Delhi, should show the same courage by fighting for students subjected to the Congress government's lathis in Telangana," KTR said.

He further questioned whether Rahul Gandhi would stand above political considerations on the issue of students' rights or provide political protection to the Congress government in Telangana.

KTR said that if Rahul Gandhi failed to respond to the alleged police action against Telangana students, people in the State would be justified in questioning the sincerity of his concern for students.