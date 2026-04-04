'Winds of Change Are Blowing in Keralam, Countdown to LDF Exit Has Begun': PM Modi in Tiruvalla

Tiruvalla, Pathanamthitta: Addressing an energetic public rally in Thiruvalla ahead of the Kerala Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that a historic transformation is underway in the state, asserting that the days of the LDF government are numbered.

“I have come here before as well, but this time the winds of change are blowing in a different direction,” Modi said, adding that “the biggest transformation is now about to take place in Keralam.”

With polling scheduled for April 9 and results to be declared on May 4, the Prime Minister expressed strong confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s prospects.

“It is now certain that the countdown to the exit of the LDF government has begun. For the first time, a BJP-NDA government is coming to power in Keralam,” he stated.

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PM Modi noted that he had been closely observing the election atmosphere in Kerala and sensed a palpable shift.

“The air is different this time,” he remarked. He described May 4 as the day when “the loss of the corrupted party will be announced,” and said the countdown for “corrupted parties to leave Keralam has begun.”

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Turning to the crowd, the prime minister credited the people of Kerala for driving the change: “You all are here to bring NDA-BJP to power in Keralam.”

PM Modi expressed optimism about the constituency and the state, saying, “In Thiruvalla, Keralam, there will be a new chapter of progress and development.”

He thanked the gathering for their support, calling it “my biggest strength.”

Recalling a recent interaction in Delhi with BJP workers from Kerala under the “Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot” initiative, Modi highlighted the scale of grassroots preparation: “There were more than 5000 Shaktikendras. I saw it on that day that this time you all are ready to see off the LDF government.”

Reiterating his central message, the Prime Minister concluded with emphasis: “LDF government’s exit from Keralam is certain.”