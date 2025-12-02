Winter Session Back on Track After All-Party Meeting, Lok Sabha to Discuss 150 Years of Vande Mataram on 8th, Election Reforms on 9th

In a breakthrough to the stalemate in Parliament over the opposition's demand for discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an all-party meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has decided that discussion on the 150th Anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' will take place from 12 noon on Monday and discussion on election reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday.

The resolution of the impasse has paved the way for the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha from tomorrow. The House witnessed adjournments from the start of the winter session of Parliament on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju informed about the decisions taken at the all-party meeting.

"During the All Party Meeting Chaired by Hon'ble Speaker Lok Sabha today, it has been decided to hold discussion in Lok Sabha on 150th Anniversary of National Song 'Vande Mataram' from 12 Noon on Monday, 8th Dec and discussion on Election Reforms from 12 noon on Tuesday, 9th Dec," Rijiju said in a post on X.

Rijiju had earlier given an indication of a solution to the impasse, saying the government is ready for discussion on electoral reforms.

Sources said the BAC meeting allocated 10 hours for discussion on the 150 years of the Vande Mataram song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to initiate the discussion on the 150th anniversary of the national song.

They said ten hours have also been allocated to the discussion on electoral reforms. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is likely to reply to the debate on Wednesday.

The winter session of Parliament began on Monday, and Lok Sabha witnessed three adjournments on the opposition's demand for SIR. The Opposition pressed with its demand on Tuesday, also leading to adjournments. The House was first adjourned till 12 noon, then till 2 pm and later for the day.

In the floor leaders' meeting, it was decided that the Lok Sabha will run smoothly from Wednesday without any disruption.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition parties staged a walkout over their demand for immediate discussion on SIR. The monsoon session of Parliament was virtually washed out due to the opposition's demand for a discussion on SIR.