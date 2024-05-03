Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: As the mercury shot past the 44 degree Celsius mark at several parts of the state, Odisha continued to be under the grip of severe heatwave conditions, the MeT Department on Thursday stated. The severe heatwave conditions were witnessed in several districts of Odisha including Bolangir and Bhawanipatna.

An official of the MeT Department stated that Odisha kept grappling under the severe heatwave conditions on Thursday as well, with the mercury crossing past the 44 degrees Celsius mark at several places.

As per the data, Bolangir sizzled at 45 degrees Celsius, followed by Angul town at 44.7 deg C, Nuapada (44.6 deg C), Talcher (44.5 deg C), Boudh (44.3 deg C), Baripada (43.4 deg C) and Bhawanipatna (43 deg C).

State capital Bhubaneswar recorded a temperature of 39 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled at 38.6 degrees Celsius in Cuttack.

The weather office has issued a heatwave warning for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur, Bolangir, and Nuapada, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh and Ganjam districts for Friday.

There will be no large-scale change in the day temperatures during the next three days at many places in Odisha, said Manorama Mohanty, Director of the IMD Centre here.

